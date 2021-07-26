1955 Chevrolet Nomad Shows Off Rare Color Combo, Modern Surprise Under the Hood

3 400-HP Turbo3 Is a 2021 Pocket Rocket Restomod From the '80s

Built in just 22,897 units over three years, the Chevrolet Nomad is the rarest version of the iconic Tri-Five. As a result, it's usually more desirable and even more expensive than the Bel Air Sport Coupe. Especially if the Nomad in question is a Concours-ready, frame-off restoration like this bronze over beige example here. 21 photos



But before we talk about the oily bits that make this wagon a modern daily driver, let's take a look at its fabulous paint job. Yes, it's not as flashy as the Regal Turquoise, Sea-Mist Green, and the Gipsy Red hues that



You won't find many Nomads in this color combo out there and whoever repainted this wagon did a tremendous job. The flawless paint and the chrome trim, which is in tip-top shape from the nose to the rear, make this Nomad look like it just left the Chevrolet factory. The exterior is as stock as they get, save for the wheels, which are of the Chevrolet Rally variety. But they look great on the Nomad and provide a subtle hint about what lurks under the hood.



In pure



The cabin packs a few modern surprises too, such as a power-operated front bench seat, power windows, a tilting steering column, a newer A/C system, and Dakota digital gauges in the instrument cluster. The cool thing is that none of these add-ons ruin the Nomad's vintage vibe.



Moving onto what makes this Nomad move, the original 265-cubic-inch (4.3-liter) small-block has been replaced with a larger Chevrolet crate engine. There's not a lot of info on it, but it's a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) mill, and based on the way it looks, it's probably



This crate engine is officially rated at 333 horsepower and 381 pound-feet (517 Nm) of torque, which is way more than what the original 265 was capable of. For reference, the latter was good for up to 180 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque back in 1955.



However, it could actually be a bit more powerful since it also features an



The V8 mates to a Turbo Hydra-Matic 700R4, an automatic gearbox that GM fitted in various vehicles from the early 1980s all the way to 2012. Chevy applications for this transmission include the Corvette, Impala, and Camaro, but also some trucks and SUVs. The chassis, which looks sparkling clean, boasts even more upgrades, including new suspension bits and power front disc brakes.



