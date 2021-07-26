1980 Stage-2 Jeep Cherokees Look Vigilante Enough to Handle Any Summer Road Trip

Companies like Singer might be famous for popularizing the restomod culture across distant corners of the Earth. But the restoration and modernization process of classic vehicles is as traditional and widely encountered as it gets in America. And there really isn’t a series that doesn’t have the option to get a new lease of life with 21st-century love if you know where to look... and have the cash.
Some like to overcome all odds and tinker with the restomod project in their garage. But many will choose the safest way of dealing with all the irks and quirks of a classic vehicle – and seek professional help. In case anyone is interested in bringing up to snuff a member of the Jeep SJ series, then Vigilante 4x4 might be the right calling card for the Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, J-trucks, or the pre-1984 Cherokee.
Naturally, this off-shoot of sister company Jeep Heritage (which is into restoring the classics to their former old school glory) relies on a few cues to attract the audience. Such as the hero build that uses the original Grand Wagoneer as the basics for a restomod wonder featuring a completely newly (in-house) created chassis, as well as power options of the Hellcat variety that can go up to no less than 1,000 horsepower.
Of course, with six-figure asking prices, it’s no wonder that we’re still dealing with CGI creations as far as the Grand Wagoneer is concerned. But no worries, because the company also has a little something to entice our love of summer road tripping... in the wilderness. Actually, they have a couple of 1980 Cherokees up for off-road promotional duty. These are just what they call “Stage-2” conversions, but that doesn’t mean they – or any other Cherokee for that matter – are not capable of accepting a bit of modern DNA.
One that would come in the form of premium modern performance, with Hemi engines under the hood and power starting at no less than 485 horsepower. Then it’s all a matter of cramming all the great stuff under one classic-looking roof: Eibach coil springs, Fox 2.0 dampers, six-piston Baer brakes, or 17-inch wheels, among others. And don’t say they wouldn’t look cool overlanding all over the place this summer...
