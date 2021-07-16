3 Jeep CJ Goes Drag Racing on Mud Tires, Takes on Mustang and Camaro

Militem Ferox Adventure Blends American Ruggedness With Italian Ostentatiousness

What do you call a Jeep Wrangler with a few mods performed by an Italian tuner? MILITEM FER)X ADVENTURE, and I apologize for the caps lock because that’s how the Monza-based outfit calls this thing. 7 photos SUV also includes a snorkel.



I wouldn’t take “



A roof rack with LED lights needs to be mentioned as well, along with a performance exhaust system paired to the 2.0-liter Hurricane turbo four-cylinder engine with eTorque mild-hybrid assistance or the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 eTorque. Over in Europe, these mills are much obliged to crank out 272 and 285 metric ponies. Both powerplants are fitted as standard with 4WD and a ZF Friedrichshafen-supplied 8HP automatic transmission.



The guys and gals at Militem spruce up the looks with an LED strip in the front bumper, multicolor ambient lighting, Neutral fumé front and rear lights, anti-puddle lights mounted under the doors, and power running boards. The front grille is arguably the most garish modification over the bone-stock Wrangler, which is a bit of a shame because the interior boasts Fiore fine leather upholstery, denim fabric inserts, and matte-black headlining.



Excluding value-added tax, have a wild guess how much the Ferox and Ferox Adventure cost. The numbers you’re looking for are €79,980 and €83,680, which convert to $94,480 and $98,860 at current exchange rates. What is a Ferox Adventure, you may be wondering? For starters, it’s a Ferox tuning package with upgrades that include a 2.0-inch lift and twin-set dampers. Cooper 35- by 12.5-inch rubber shoes wrap 20-inch black wheels that contrast perfectly with the scratch-resistant green paintwork. Available in JL and JLU body styles, the Italo-Americanalso includes a snorkel.I wouldn’t take “ snorkel ” at face value because a snorkel is the perfect recipe for disaster while fording through water. Potential customers need to be aware that a higher air intake protects the powerplant from the water, but the electrics/electronics scattered throughout the engine bay will go kaput.A roof rack with LED lights needs to be mentioned as well, along with a performance exhaust system paired to the 2.0-liter Hurricane turbo four-cylinder engine with eTorque mild-hybrid assistance or the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 eTorque. Over in Europe, these mills are much obliged to crank out 272 and 285 metric ponies. Both powerplants are fitted as standard withand a ZF Friedrichshafen-supplied 8HP automatic transmission.The guys and gals at Militem spruce up the looks with an LED strip in the front bumper, multicolor ambient lighting, Neutral fumé front and rear lights, anti-puddle lights mounted under the doors, and power running boards. The front grille is arguably the most garish modification over the bone-stock Wrangler, which is a bit of a shame because the interior boasts Fiore fine leather upholstery, denim fabric inserts, and matte-black headlining.Excluding value-added tax, have a wild guess how much the Ferox and Ferox Adventure cost. The numbers you’re looking for are €79,980 and €83,680, which convert to $94,480 and $98,860 at current exchange rates.

