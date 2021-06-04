Mil-Spec Hummer H1 Appropriately Uses Banked Figure-8 Bus Racetrack for Drifting

Do we need to remind anyone about how bad was the civilian version of the military Humvee, the Hummer H1? Or is Hagerty’s latest feature from the “Modified” YouTube series proof enough that you need to seriously consider spending a little fortune to have the hulking vehicle “unsh**boxed”? Let’s find out, because we really need to check out this, let’s call it a discovery adventure, to find out how the H1 ended up drifting.

47 photos