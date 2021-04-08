End of Line 2006 Hummer H1 Alpha Already Costlier Than GMC Hummer EV Edition 1

Just recently, a Barrett-Jackson auction sale nailed a huge figure for the very first 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1, with VIN 001 going 22 times its MSRP for no less than $2.5 million (for a good cause). Granted, this retirement accolade Hummer H1 Alpha still has a long way to go, but we should never underestimate the craziness of online bidding.
Right now, with no fewer than six days to go before the auction on Bring a Trailer comes to an end, this 2006 H1 Alpha is already pricier than both the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 ($105,595) and its 2022 truck counterpart ($112,595).
Both are fully booked right now, and people will need to wait a while (a big chunk of time for the SUV until early 2023, actually) to get the Ultium behemoths plugged into their driveway wallboxes. Meanwhile, this old but not obsolete H1 Alpha should become available after the highest bidder settles the deal, which isn’t going to be a cheap one, judging by the way bidding is going.
Basically, this will probably turn out as another great example of the exuberance of online auctions, considering that by the time I wrapped up this piece on the hulking Duramax and Allison-equipped SUV, the bid already jumped from $120k to $125,000.
Although the eco-conscious crowd will call this a white devil, it’s easy to understand the interest for this vehicle that still looks ready to handle an apocalypse or two even some 15 years after it was produced. Looking as pristine as it can be, the H1 Alpha comes with many highlights that tick the heart and soul of any automotive collector.
It’s the end of the line special edition, virtually one of the last H1s that were made, and also has a very-low 14,000-mile (some 22,500 kilometers) count on the odometer, among others. This particular unit lived its entire life alongside a single family in California and Washington before it was acquired by the current owner late last year.
The exterior is finished in a stylish Bright White paint job while the interior tries to elude the battle chariot atmosphere with a mix of black and terracotta leather. Power comes from under the humongous hood in the form of a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 engine that’s mated to an Allison 1000 five-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.
Both are fully booked right now, and people will need to wait a while (a big chunk of time for the SUV until early 2023, actually) to get the Ultium behemoths plugged into their driveway wallboxes. Meanwhile, this old but not obsolete H1 Alpha should become available after the highest bidder settles the deal, which isn’t going to be a cheap one, judging by the way bidding is going.
Basically, this will probably turn out as another great example of the exuberance of online auctions, considering that by the time I wrapped up this piece on the hulking Duramax and Allison-equipped SUV, the bid already jumped from $120k to $125,000.
Although the eco-conscious crowd will call this a white devil, it’s easy to understand the interest for this vehicle that still looks ready to handle an apocalypse or two even some 15 years after it was produced. Looking as pristine as it can be, the H1 Alpha comes with many highlights that tick the heart and soul of any automotive collector.
It’s the end of the line special edition, virtually one of the last H1s that were made, and also has a very-low 14,000-mile (some 22,500 kilometers) count on the odometer, among others. This particular unit lived its entire life alongside a single family in California and Washington before it was acquired by the current owner late last year.
The exterior is finished in a stylish Bright White paint job while the interior tries to elude the battle chariot atmosphere with a mix of black and terracotta leather. Power comes from under the humongous hood in the form of a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 engine that’s mated to an Allison 1000 five-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.