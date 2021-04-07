Virtual 2024 GMC Hummer SUV Police Interceptor Looks Ready for Future EV Duty

Just about every Hummer fan knows very well the hulking General Motors model has deep army roots. And its imposing stance has always been a marketing factor. So, officially enlisting the Hummer into law enforcement to protect and serve would seem like a no-brainer, right?
Well, it’s not that easy because taxpayer cash isn’t usually spent on vehicles that have the title major gas guzzler attached to it. Things might change in the near to mid future, though, as GM pushes out the new zero-emissions version. But some of us don’t have the patience to wait for what could be years before seeing a Hummer EV dressed up with the Police Interceptor livery.
Luckily, among the impatient ones there’s Behance user Aksyonov Nikita and—mere days from the early-April official introduction of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV—he's already come up with the virtual Police Interceptor version.
It’s really no surprise to see the Saint Petersburg, Russia-based virtual artist go down this route since he did the exact same thing with the 2022 GMC Hummer EV truck upon its release (as well as many other popular models, such as the A90 Toyota GR Supra or the C8 Chevrolet Corvette).
This time around, though, seeing the Police Interceptor modifications adopted by the SUV version seems like a more logical match compared to the truck version. Upgrades include neat heavy-duty wheels, a beefier suspension setup, or the legendary black and white graphics package and red/blue lighting set.
It’s probably because the 2024 SUV is a bit more compact than its bed-equipped sibling, so its sleeker dimensions would make it a better fit for urban environments as well. On the other hand, it does come with a maximum of 830 horsepower instead of 1,000 hp promised by GM on the truck’s Edition 1.
Still, there are very slim chances to see either of these two start such official duties, as there’s also the “small” matter of pricing. And it is anything but small, with the duo kicking off at $105,595 (SUV) and $112,595 (truck) for the already fully booked Edition 1s.
