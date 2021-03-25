Ford Crown Victoria Goes Undercover, Becomes the Most Unlikely Longhorn Carrier

Texas longhorns (the cattle breed, not the athletic teams of the state’s university) are obviously renowned for their most prized possession—the long horns which can go over 100 inches (more than 2.5 meters) from tip to tip. Naturally, anyone having a fine example of the breed will go to great lengths to ensure its safety and well-being.
That includes, it seems, providing a very comfortable means of transportation. Basically, people have been transporting livestock to different locations (willingly or not) for centuries. Today, it’s a very different setup we’re using compared to the days when both humans and cattle sometimes broke their legs after countless miles of rough terrain.
For example, it’s not uncommon to see the latest truck with a big fancy trailer on tow. On the other hand, we’re certainly surprised when the animals don’t ride in the back, and use the passenger seat instead!
That is exactly what happened with this unassuming Ford Crown Victoria captured on camera and posted by a reddit user. Naturally, the latter assumed it happened in Texas, even setting up an appropriate soundtrack for the occurrence.
As it turns out, a little digging around the vast realms of the internet uncovered a KJZZ report (with its own video, but that one is NSFW) claiming this is a natural phenomenon in Neligh, Nebraska. That’s where the owner of this longhorn transportation service resides, and he’s been doing this for quite a while, considering the news report dates back to June 2017.
Apparently, the former Police Interceptor was lovingly modified so the owner would be able to show off the animal as if it were on a float. Well, it’s certainly interesting to see the passenger’s tonnage, but we can at least applaud the ride's ingenuity, as the cutaway even comes with its own massive gate.
There’s just one side (or, rather, rear note) to make: does anyone want to trade places with the longhorn chauffeur when the animal decides it can’t wait for the next rest stop to use the, erm, facilities?
Meanwhile in Texas... from r/IdiotsInCars