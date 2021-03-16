Mashing Up a Pair of R32s Together Brings Odd CGI Vibes of VW Golf, Nissan GT-R

Without a doubt, both the Volkswagen Golf Mk4-based R32 hot hatch and the third generation R32 Nissan GT-R high-performance coupe hold very special places in their respective series' heritage. Yet, somehow, we fail to see the value of having both mashed into a single car.
That said, it’s always fun to check out these hypothetical figments of imagination. After all, some of them wouldn’t actually look out of place if they ever reached the real world. Others, on the other hand, can’t hold a candle to their originals.
Naturally, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so we’ll just let you judge this “R32+R32” creation and tell us in the comments section if the Golf/GT-R strikes a chord or not. Instead, we’re directing our attention towards some of the more hilarious comments because the virtual artist behind the superrenderscars Instagram account asked for his creation to go through a proper christening.
While most go for the direct R64 addition (or the mathematically logical RR64), some went a step further and attempted to deliver a proper, full rebranding for the CGI mashup. Our own pick from the lot has to be the one bestowed by somebody going by the alias beautes_naturelles, as it’s the most convoluted, just like the render: “Niss Wagen Skolf (R32)^2.”
As for the vehicles involved, both warrant a proper moment of attention. The VW Golf R32 (we’re starting from the front, of course) arrived in Europe back in 2002, and a year later, it became available in the United States and Australia due to popular request.
It was the first-ever series-produced vehicle equipped with a dual-clutch transmission (the now-legendary DSG), and the 3.2-liter under the hood packed 241 PS (238 hp) managed by a 4Motion all-wheel drive system.
Meanwhile, the third-generation R32 Nissan GT-R arrived a bit earlier to the high-performance party (production was between 1989-1994) to signal the series' reintroduction after a rather long hiatus (it was absent since 1973). Of course, the rest is R33 and R34 history...
