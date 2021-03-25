Rider Oblivious to Traffic Tempts Fate Twice, Luckily Only Her Bike Suffers

Oddly enough, some people are so out of this world that even when they’re on camera, they don’t follow the rules and apply the very least amount of common sense. Actually, the example we’re about to show you features the human being with the least sense of self-preservation we’ve ever seen.
If we are to look back into history, people have quit using their own two feet or horses for transportation needs for a little more than a century, since the year 1886 is considered the birth date of the automobile. That could be a faint excuse for those who still lack basic skills of commanding things with four wheels and an engine.
On the other hand, we’ve been riding bikes (not necessarily pedaling, though, if one remembers Baron Karl von Drais’ “dandy horse” of 1817) for a bit longer than that. Besides, doesn’t everyone say that once you’ve learned to ride a bike, you never forget how to? Well, there’s a catch, and it actually involves graduating from the process of learning.
That's something that must have eluded the lady we see here in a post on reddit (seemingly inappropriately entitled “Idiots In Cars”), who manages to make a fool out of her lack of real-life survival skills on camera (possibly even on live TV).
We have no idea where the action takes place (the comments and crawl seem to be in Portuguese, though), but it doesn’t even matter because people (on or off the bikes) clearly have no business crossing the road there. We see a trio of cyclists waiting for the right moment to jaywalk when a fourth lady biker sneaks up on them like a boss and dazedly stumbles upon the street at a very slow pace.
Judging by her lack of skills commanding the bike and the fact that she’s oblivious both to her surroundings and the fact that such marvels of technology also come equipped with brakes (wow, when did they invent those?), her slow crossing is the sole thing that saved her from (painful) disaster.
Just watch in awe at the level of luck bestowed upon someone who decided to expend it all at once (or twice, as it seems to be the case here). The first near-miss is with a motorcycle, and because the powered cycle is not that small (also comes with a red jacket-wearing human, lol), she finally becomes aware that something’s about to happen.
Next up, that dump truck seems to have gotten her attention, though not enough to have the poor bicycle saved from getting its front wheel crushed by the truck's final pair of axles! Fortunately, the rider looks to have escaped unharmed.
On the other hand, we’ve been riding bikes (not necessarily pedaling, though, if one remembers Baron Karl von Drais’ “dandy horse” of 1817) for a bit longer than that. Besides, doesn’t everyone say that once you’ve learned to ride a bike, you never forget how to? Well, there’s a catch, and it actually involves graduating from the process of learning.
That's something that must have eluded the lady we see here in a post on reddit (seemingly inappropriately entitled “Idiots In Cars”), who manages to make a fool out of her lack of real-life survival skills on camera (possibly even on live TV).
We have no idea where the action takes place (the comments and crawl seem to be in Portuguese, though), but it doesn’t even matter because people (on or off the bikes) clearly have no business crossing the road there. We see a trio of cyclists waiting for the right moment to jaywalk when a fourth lady biker sneaks up on them like a boss and dazedly stumbles upon the street at a very slow pace.
Judging by her lack of skills commanding the bike and the fact that she’s oblivious both to her surroundings and the fact that such marvels of technology also come equipped with brakes (wow, when did they invent those?), her slow crossing is the sole thing that saved her from (painful) disaster.
Just watch in awe at the level of luck bestowed upon someone who decided to expend it all at once (or twice, as it seems to be the case here). The first near-miss is with a motorcycle, and because the powered cycle is not that small (also comes with a red jacket-wearing human, lol), she finally becomes aware that something’s about to happen.
Next up, that dump truck seems to have gotten her attention, though not enough to have the poor bicycle saved from getting its front wheel crushed by the truck's final pair of axles! Fortunately, the rider looks to have escaped unharmed.
An idiot on a bike, almost dies twice - on Live TV LOL from r/IdiotsInCars