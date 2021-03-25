BMW Scooters Get Updated With Improved Hardware and Looks

Back in 2018, the two-wheeler-making arm of German carmaker BMW introduced two vehicles for the midsize scooter segment. They represented BMW Motorrad’s first foray into this world and apparently a successful one at that, as now the two machines are subject to a series of upgrades meant to keep them relevant.
The two scooters are unappealingly called C 400 X and C 400 GT, and as of this week, they will come with “significant technical optimisations” as well as new colors.
“The C 400 X has been impressing Urban Mobility segment customers with its dynamic ride characteristics, while the C 400 GT, as a Gran Turismo variant suitable for touring, stands out thanks to its enhanced range of comfort features,” says Motorrad in a statement.
“To make sure that this remains the case in the future too, BMW Motorrad has now upgraded the two midsize scooters and, in addition to some significant technical optimisations, has also given them new colors and styles.”
Both BMW Motorrad vehicles are powered by the same single-cylinder engine rated at 34 hp and 35 Nm (26 lb-ft) of torque, handled by means of a continuously variable transmission (CVT). For 2021, BMW throws into the fight things like a new engine management system, a smoother throttle response, and increased idling stability.
The bike maker says also revised the Automatic Stability Control (ASC) by gifting it with automatic radius calibration, and removing the need to deactivate it in certain conditions. Additionally, the braking system has been overhauled.
As for the visual changes envisioned for the range, the two scooters get two new colors and an equal number of style variants, namely Sport for the X and Triple Black for the GT.
The German company did not say when the new models would become available, and didn’t reveal whether pricing would change as a result of the updates.
