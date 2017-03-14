autoevolution
Lucky Redditor Inherits Car Collection, He Doesn't Know What To Keep

 
14 Mar 2017
by
A Reddit user has started a thread where he announced he had inherited a car collection from his late uncle.
He noted that the uncle passed away last month, and he was contacted by the executors of his estate to notify him of the existence of inheritance in his name.

Apparently, the estranged uncle, who remains unnamed, has decided to skip the Redditor’s parents in his will, and donated 16 automobiles to his nephew.

Almost all of the cars in the inheritance are collectibles, and some of them are worth a considerable amount of money these days. Moreover, 14 of those vehicles are kept in a climate-controlled facility, which means that they have been protected from rust and the nasty effects of weather for any automobile.

Unfortunately, there’s a catch: about 25% of those cars cannot drive on their own, and he does not yet know which of them are in that situation.

The Reddit user specified that the vehicles are currently titled in his uncle’s name, and that the estate will pay the lease and utilities for the facility where they are stored for the following three months. With that in mind, the lucky nephew must decide which cars he should keep, and what to sell.

Fortunately for him, the Redditor has enough sense to speak to a financial advisor on the matter, but he must also find an expert in the area to help him find the vehicles that he must keep, and choose the ones that have to be sold.

We invite you to take a mental exercise and decide which of those vehicles you would hold, regardless of their state, and what models would you sell immediately.

We have already done this, but it is a tricky decision, especially since you do not know what car is in running order, and if the other examples are in a pristine condition or just functional. Either way, we cannot wait to see pictures of this collection.
