Modern but Virtual Reinterpretation of the BMW Italdesign Nazca Delivers It All

Thirty years ago, BMW wasn’t all about scaring people off with its stubbornness to pursue a design language that doesn’t please anybody (except for the people that approved it). The Bavarians were even daring enough to let the studio run by the Car Designer of the Century (a.k.a. Giorgetto Giugiaro and Italdesign) have a go at imagining their supercars. Today, we’re left with virtual renders and memories of times long past.

7 photos