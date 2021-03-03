Rumored 2023 C8 Chevy Corvette Interior Redesign Shown Without Its “Great Wall”

Although still flawed by many accounts, the mid-engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette has already proven the popularity of “America’s sports car” isn’t going to dwindle any time soon. Now it’s up to General Motors to balance the dangerous act of additions and subtractions for the coming model years, and for the rest of the world to watch and speculate.
While many pointed out the early-adopter production flaws, the rising star of the eighth-generation Corvette hasn’t been stopped by anything in its path to glory. And that translated to great figures for its first year of sales, as well as many feel-good stories.
Well, GM itself is pondering upon the subtle game of adding and taking away features, starting from the most basic ones, such as replacing some of the shades in the color palette. Recently, we also heard news of a possible major redesign that would affect the 2023 model year and one of the most recognizable features of the C8 generation’s interior—the great wall of climate control buttons forming the HVAC command center.
Apparently, Chevy’s interior design experts are working on breaking down the wall that currently separates the driver and passenger. That means the company will soon make do without one of the distinguishing features of the C8 Corvette cockpit if the rumor pans out. Surely, one needs to have this with an appropriate dose of salt, but that doesn’t mean we can’t inquire how the interior would look once the change is done.
Wonder no more because a member of the midenginecorvetteforum.com community has offered a possible answer to the conundrum. The render comes courtesy of Joe Zeff Design and hasn’t changed much of the C8 Corvette interior appearance, as the virtual artist simply took an official shot of the cabin (also in the gallery) and essentially flattened the HVAC controls partition into the center console.
As far as we’re concerned (but remember, beauty is in the eye of the beholder), this possible change would not do much except taking away one of the elements that help the C8 generation stand out not just among its predecessors but in any sports car crowd.
What do you think? Give us your opinion in the comment section below, and maybe we’ll see if the great wall of buttons deserves to survive or not.
