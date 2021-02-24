Someone's Trying to Swing Faith Hill's Spotless 1960 Chevy Corvette for Profit

Chevrolet has always been a darling of the music industry, and it should come as no surprise that “America’s Sports Car” has occupied a special place in the hearts of many artists. Until recently, a C1 Corvette from 1960 was also the darling of one incredibly famous country artist going by the name of Audrey Faith McGraw – a.k.a. Faith Hill.
It really shouldn’t surprise you that country music sung Chevy such high praises. After all, one could easily remember the National Corvette Museum’s “Country Music Stars and Cars” from 2012 that clearly showed that stars of the genre not only loved them in their songs but often also owned beautiful ‘Vettes.
We made that reference because among the exhibited Chevy Camaros and Corvettes was one particular 1960 C1 Corvette Convertible that belonged to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. As it turns out, the ‘Vette and the artist have recently parted ways, as the example has been listed for sale from a different consigner during the upcoming GAA Classic Cars Auction held in Greensboro, North Carolina, over the coming weekend.
Unfortunately, there isn’t much of a backstory associated with the sale, so we have no idea what prompted Hill recently to give up the Corvette after owning it for no less than a quarter of a century. All we have to go is the succinct description of the auction house, which does state the car was presented to Faith Hill as a birthday present by Tim McGraw, her husband, way back in 1996.
As far as the 1960 C1 goes, this Corvette is looking absolutely untouched after going through a “very nice restoration.” Again, no details are further mentioned, not even the name of the specialist shop that performed the work. We do know that it now packs a “CE” warranty replacement 327ci (5.4-liter) V8 engine that’s mated to a four-speed manual transmission and has covered just 38,000 miles (a little over 61,000 km).
With a flawless red and white exterior, as well as matching factory hardtop and interior with bucket seats, this Chevy will clearly make a great addition to any collection – and not just because it looks good, but also because of its interesting story.
There’s just one thing nagging us: that person who managed to convince the country music star to part ways with the C1 clearly swings it out of the simple desire to make a chunky profit and nothing else.
