2023 Chevrolet Corvette Facelift Rumored With Fewer Physical Buttons

Say what you will about the mid-engine Corvette . From the uneven stitching on the dashboard's passenger side to paint issues and the dual-clutch transaxle that isn't filled with transmission fluid to the brim on the assembly line, all these small problems can be forgiven because the Stingray clearly thrones over every other $60,000-plus sports car. 70 photos



The wall of buttons further gives the Corvette a unique identity, both stylish and functional. Touchscreens replacing physical controls is like taking inspiration from an IKEA showroom for automotive interior design, which is a big no-no in the day and age when most cars feel like soulless appliances. Waiting for General Motors to offer more details about the 2022 model year, which is going to bring forward new color options for the exterior and the all-new Z06 with a flat-plane crankshaft V8, the rumor mill has already started to spew hearsay about the mid-cycle refresh for the 2023 model year.Coming courtesy of the Mid-Engine Corvette Forum , an excerpt from the 2021 April issue of Motor Trend raises more questions than it answers. Under the MT Confidential section, the automotive publication understands that a facelift was originally planned for 2025. General Motors has reportedly advanced the facelift to 2023, which rarely happens in the automotive industry, and the redesign will include a few interior changes.“Insiders say an interior redesign aimed at, among other things, fixing the array of buttons and switches cascading down the buttress on the right side of the center console has survived the bean counters.” I know, I can already guess what you’re thinking, and you’re right. Why does General Motors want to water down a well-laid interior by deleting physical controls?I’m afraid I don’t have a viable answer to that question, but I would be sorry to see the cockpit of the mid-engine Corvette look like any other modern car’s interior. Bold, functional, and plush, the cabin of the C8 needs redundant controls because they are easier to use than fiddling through the infotainment menu to find the heater controls when driving at high speeds.The wall of buttons further gives the Corvette a unique identity, both stylish and functional. Touchscreens replacing physical controls is like taking inspiration from an IKEA showroom for automotive interior design, which is a big no-no in the day and age when most cars feel like soulless appliances.