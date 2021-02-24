ETS C8 Corvette Turbo Kit Now Available From $13,995

Gravity Toy Hauler Gives Weekend Warriors a Home and a Garage for Their Vehicles

As you’re well aware, General Motors encrypts the ECU of the mid-engine Corvette like there’s no tomorrow. That hasn’t stopped the aftermarket from modifying the Stingray with forced induction, and the results are pretty darn impressive as long as your pockets are deep enough. 6 photos



Priced from $13,995 to $18,895 excluding shipping and labor, the turbo kit is available in eight flavors. In addition to hot-piped and intercooled setups, customers are offered mirror-image and standard-rotation turbochargers from the PT64, PT68, and PT76 families. Manufactured in the United States by Precision Turbo, these boosty snails come with a few strings attached.



ETS recommends similar upgrades for the PT68, which makes over 1,500 force-fed horsepower. Last, but certainly not least, the PT76 is advertised with over 2,000 rear-wheel horsepower for straight-line weekend warriors.



What does the turbo kit offer in addition to snails and cooling options? In no particular order, the list includes 44-millimeter wastegates, a 3.5-inch exhaust system with 4.0-inch tips, header-to-turbocharger pipes, mounting hardware, K&N filters, a PCV breather system, and an oil feed-return kit.



Be warned, though, that modifying your 2020 or 2021 model year Corvette Stingray to such an extent also means that you’ll void the factory warranty. As a brief refresher, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit offers three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers), whichever comes first.



The Extreme Turbo Systems turbo kit is now available to the public! Your choice of 1200whp, 1500whp or 2000whp capable... Posted by Extreme Turbo Systems on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 After taking the sports car from Bowling Green, Kentucky to 1,021 rear-wheel horsepower and 917 pound-feet (1,243 Nm) of torque, Extreme Turbo Systems were the first to run the C8 in the 9-second range. 9.95 seconds at 144.11 miles per hour (231.9 kilometers), to be more precise, and the turbo kit they used for the record-breaking pass is now available to order.Priced from $13,995 to $18,895 excluding shipping and labor, the turbo kit is available in eight flavors. In addition to hot-piped and intercooled setups, customers are offered mirror-image and standard-rotation turbochargers from the PT64, PT68, and PT76 families. Manufactured in the United States by Precision Turbo, these boosty snails come with a few strings attached.The PT64 is capable of 700 rear-wheel horsepower on the stock transmission clutches and engine. Recommended for street builds, the 64-millimeter compressor will gladly squeeze out more than 1,200 ponies with upgraded clutches, an upgraded fuel system, and beefier engine internals.ETS recommends similar upgrades for the PT68, which makes over 1,500 force-fed horsepower. Last, but certainly not least, the PT76 is advertised with over 2,000 rear-wheel horsepower for straight-line weekend warriors.What does the turbo kit offer in addition to snails and cooling options? In no particular order, the list includes 44-millimeter wastegates, a 3.5-inch exhaust system with 4.0-inch tips, header-to-turbocharger pipes, mounting hardware, K&N filters, a PCV breather system, and an oil feed-return kit.Be warned, though, that modifying your 2020 or 2021 model year Corvette Stingray to such an extent also means that you’ll void the factory warranty. As a brief refresher, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit offers three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers), whichever comes first.

