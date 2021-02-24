5 C8 Corvette LED Taillights Now Available for 2014 - 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Gen 5

4 Custom C8 Corvette Looks Fab Thanks to Green Wrap, Forgiato Wheels

3 Chip Foose Updates C8 Corvette Design by Making It "More Like a Corvette"

More on this:

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Adds Three New Exterior Colors

For the 2022 model year, which is the 3rd for the mid-engine Corvette , the Stingray will lose three colors and gain three new ones. Sebring Orange, Shadow Gray, and Zeus Bronze will be dropped from the palette in favor of Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, and Caffeine Brown Metallic. 16 photos



According to the Detroit-based automaker, Sebring Orange finished the 2020 model year with 1,377 orders. This represents the 4th most-popular finish for the mid-engine Corvette, with 6.8 percent of the orders to its name.



Shadow Gray didn’t fare as well with 1,111 examples and 9th place in the ranking, and Zeus Bronze finished the 2020 model year dead last with 548 units in 12th place. Don’t take my word for it, but Hypersonic Gray and Caffeine Brown are not likely to surpass the popularity of Amplify Orange.



The big news for the 2022 model year, however, is



Codenamed LT6, the 5.5-liter V8 hiding under the rear deck is a little different from the LT4 of the previous Z06. Instead of a small-block design and a supercharger, we’ll be offered a DOHC valvetrain, natural aspiration, and a flat-plane crankshaft that will allow the engine to rev extremely high.



Until further notice, the LT2 in the Stingray is more than impressive in the real world. Thanks to 6.2 liters of displacement, 495 horsepower, and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque, the small-block V8 rockets to 60 miles per hour (96 kph) in less than 3.0 seconds. The official quarter-mile rating with the bone-stock tires is 11.2 seconds for both the Z51 and non-Z51 Stingray. Corvette Blogger understands that GC5, GA7, and G48 are the regular production order codes for these exterior colors. The question is, do these finishes have any chance of commercial success? Well, at least orange does.According to the Detroit-based automaker, Sebring Orange finished the 2020 model year with 1,377 orders. This represents the 4th most-popular finish for the mid-engine Corvette, with 6.8 percent of the orders to its name.Shadow Gray didn’t fare as well with 1,111 examples and 9th place in the ranking, and Zeus Bronze finished the 2020 model year dead last with 548 units in 12th place. Don’t take my word for it, but Hypersonic Gray and Caffeine Brown are not likely to surpass the popularity of Amplify Orange.The big news for the 2022 model year, however, is the revival of the Z06 . Estero Bay Chevrolet sales specialist Marcus Veiga believes that Chevrolet will reveal the performance-oriented variant in July, which sounds right if you remember that July 18th is the day the Stingray made its official debut.Codenamed LT6, the 5.5-liter V8 hiding under the rear deck is a little different from the LT4 of the previous Z06. Instead of a small-block design and a supercharger, we’ll be offered avalvetrain, natural aspiration, and a flat-plane crankshaft that will allow the engine to rev extremely high.Until further notice, the LT2 in the Stingray is more than impressive in the real world. Thanks to 6.2 liters of displacement, 495 horsepower, and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque, the small-block V8 rockets to 60 miles per hour (96 kph) in less than 3.0 seconds. The official quarter-mile rating with the bone-stock tires is 11.2 seconds for both the Z51 and non-Z51 Stingray.