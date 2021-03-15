One-Off Hot Rod 1971 Porsche 911T With Exposed V8 Is Hitting the Market

5 Jeep Hot Rod Looks Ready to Race in Sleek Rendering

Here’s a unique opportunity to get your hands on what is either a sacrilegious butchering of a Porsche or the boldest hot rod. One of Alexandre Danton’s one-off creations is about to cross the auction block later this month. 10 photos



It’s a 1971 Porsche 911T that’s been cut in half and has had the engine swapped with a 6.75-liter V8 from a Bentley Mulsanne. It will be offered at no reserve at a



Considering this is



Bonhams, for one, makes a bold play at drumming up interest. This is a “stunning special supercar from a famed designer,” with a “strong reliable donor engine and transmission” and “terrific performance and exclusivity.” It’s all true: the V8 develops 300 hp, which, coupled with the low weight, should send this thing flying. The interior is a pure lesson in stark minimalism, devoid of the slightest trace of comfort, with aluminum bucket seats and very sparse instrumentation.



The only and perhaps most important caveat is that this hot rod is not road-legal.



