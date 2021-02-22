Jeep Hot Rod Looks Ready to Race in Sleek Rendering

What could possibly be the link between a Jeep Willys and taking the speedometer into triple-digit territory? one might ask. Well, the rendering that now sits on our screens brings an opportunity to discuss this, since it portrays the military-born machine in hot rod fashion.
Before we zoom in on the details of the virtual build, allows us to remind you that drag strips across the country often see contraptions that were destined for handling rough terrain giving muscle cars a hard time. Of course, Jeep hot rods aren't confined to the US.
Besides, it's no secret that many of those who served in the army or are currently active love to hoon quick machines on the civilian side of life, so perhaps this Willys can serve as a tribute to that.
Regardless of the reason for which digital artist Yasid Oozeear came up with the proposal, we have to admit that the London-based pixel master took the thing quite far from its factory form.
Now, those of you who are tuned into our Speed Shot tales might be familiar to the project, since we first discussed this back in January. Nevertheless, the said artist has now returned with a fresh take on the matter - both incarnations of the Jeep are featured in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page.
With or without the orange label on the back to remind us of the famous M*A*S*H TV series that originally kept CBS audience glued to TV sets between 1972 and 1983, the new livery of the machine brings the vehicle closer to its roots.
Of course, with the dramatic ride height drop and the NASCAR-style wheel/tire package, we can only wonder about the monster that lurks under the hood.
The roll cage adorning the vehicle is there to ensure the driver is protected in case things go south, with the one behind the wheel also enjoying the kind of seat that goes with those wheels.
Besides, it's no secret that many of those who served in the army or are currently active love to hoon quick machines on the civilian side of life, so perhaps this Willys can serve as a tribute to that.
Regardless of the reason for which digital artist Yasid Oozeear came up with the proposal, we have to admit that the London-based pixel master took the thing quite far from its factory form.
Now, those of you who are tuned into our Speed Shot tales might be familiar to the project, since we first discussed this back in January. Nevertheless, the said artist has now returned with a fresh take on the matter - both incarnations of the Jeep are featured in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page.
With or without the orange label on the back to remind us of the famous M*A*S*H TV series that originally kept CBS audience glued to TV sets between 1972 and 1983, the new livery of the machine brings the vehicle closer to its roots.
Of course, with the dramatic ride height drop and the NASCAR-style wheel/tire package, we can only wonder about the monster that lurks under the hood.
The roll cage adorning the vehicle is there to ensure the driver is protected in case things go south, with the one behind the wheel also enjoying the kind of seat that goes with those wheels.