Porsche 911 "Half-Body" Is a Rat Rod With F1 Looks

However, we don't need to rely solely on our imagination for the final form of this once-a-Porscha. That's because the said builder has thrown in a rendering, one that portrays the aim of the project (pixel tip to Yasid Oozeear, an artist whose work we often feature, for the digital representation of the Porsche).
It looks like we're dealing with a mix between a rat rod and an old-school Formula One car, while the Martini Racing livery fits the Zuffenhausen badge like an olive belongs in a Dirty Martini cocktail.
Now, the question that sits on everybody's lips is simple: will the actual car look exactly like that in the rendering?
For one thing, the pixel portrait seems to feature V8 motivation, with the engine no longer sitting behind the rear axle. And while the latter details is also true for the current state of the vehicle, the car, which at least looks like a 930-generation Neunelfer, seems to have left its air-cooled engine behind in favor of a water-cooled flat-six borrowed from a 997-gen 911.
As for the positioning of the engine, it appears that the motor and the gearbox have switched positions to generate a midship architecture - in case this sounds familiar, it's probably because you've seen it on the 2017 Porsche 911 RSR, the meanest 911 racecars the German automaker builds.
Tech details aside, the look of the previous Porsche 911... mutants coming from Danton Arts Kustoms (this is the name of the gearhead's shop) was more raw then what can be seen in this rendering, so only time will tell if this 930 is different.
View this post on Instagram
Porsche 930 .engine 3.8l flat 6 .500hp #danton #dantonartskustoms #porsche #mutant #mutation #toys #newdesign #newrod #newgeneration #formula1 #formule1 #f1 #racer #barquette #goodwood #philipplein #ilovepurist #miami🌴 @thenewautotoystore @carrosserie_herve @lcmjantes 🚀🚀🚀🎞📽🛠🙈@eighteenconcept
View this post on Instagram
it's no longer hot rods it's a new page of the automobile that we created in the follies design by @yasiddesign #porsche #mutant #mutation #newdesign #newgeneration #newrod #hotrod #hotweelsofficial #kustom #ratrodmagazine #semashow #luxury #luxe #formulaone #f1 #formula1 #newgeneration #newdesign #rollsroyce #bentley #ferrari #lamborghini #toys #bigboytoys #madeinfrance