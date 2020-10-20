autoevolution
Sleek Mercedes-Benz Supercar Could Make Competition Shiver If Real

Better not getting your hopes up even an inch on this one, because the digital artist behind this motorized work of art was actually contemplating the idea of Mercedes-Benz coming up with a rival for the mid-engined supercars out there. On its part, the German automaker does not seem to have such intention... unfortunately.
This charming proposition for a Mercedes-Benz (or, better yet, Mercedes-AMG) supercar with the engine found in the midship position has been created by Rain Prisk, and – as always – the work is spot on.

Well, in terms of being well-graced with alluring lines and sleek proportions, at least. That is because we can’t imagine a world where the design experts at the company headquarters are allowed to dream as far as this. Just look at those ultra-thin headlights and know that managers would never approve this. Today, at least, because one can never know what tomorrow brings...

Daydreaming now over, we can understand the basics behind the politically correct Stuttgart-based automaker. There’s no case scenario for such a model, at the moment – especially when the days of ICE-powered high-performance machines are seemingly numbered.

That’s also because Mercedes-AMG already has the new GT Black Series doing the rounds as the top supercar contender. Meanwhile, there’s even word that its hypercar AMG One has not been abandoned. So, very little room for a mid-engine supercar.

Still, we can dream alongside the creator, with this supercar a possible competitor to the likes of Audi’s R8 or the popular eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette. And, given the brand’s panache, there’s even space to fool around with the Porsche 911 (at least in our imagination).

Back to the real world, we should think about more prosaic Mercedes-AMG performance introductions, such as the upcoming S-Class flagship. The competition is certainly not sitting idle, as Porsche just revealed the facelifted Panamera in its top guise, the 689-hp Turbo S E-Hybrid...


Editor's note:

We have also added pictures of the Mercedes-AMG One and GT Black Series to the gallery.
