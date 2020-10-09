2021 Audi R8 RWD Available in the U.S. for $54k Less Than a Performance Quattro

Quattro all-wheel drive is certainly one of the staple elements of Audi cars, especially when discussing its high-performance machines. On the other hand, sometimes less is more – especially in the bank account. In the U.S., that means $54,000 – the difference between the newly added R8 V10 RWD Coupe / Spyder option and the flagship R8 V10 performance quattro models.

10 photos