Dylan O'Brien Recalls Being Run Over by Stunt Car on Maze Runner Set

Stunt work is difficult, dangerous stuff and that’s why, whenever an actor dares to do his or her own stunts, the news tends to make international headlines. 7 photos



It proved nearly fatal to him. The scene in question, which plays out at the beginning of the trailer below, has O’Brien’s character move from a speeding car onto a speeding train. Pretty



On that day, as the train pulled him, O’Brien slipped and, as per reports, slid under the car behind him, being run over. He “broke most of the ride side” of the face and suffered a concussion, facial fracture and brain trauma, which would sideline him for almost a year from showbiz and nearly derail his career.



After surgery and plenty of therapy, O’Brien was able to return to the set of the movie and even insisted that producers keep the scene that led to his gruesome injuries, lest it go to waste. He’s hardly ever spoken about the accident, except in very vague terms, and that’s because it had a massive impact on him that he feels to this day.



“Whenever I’m putting on a rig, I’m vetting every piece of that rig and much more,” he says in a recent chat on Variety and iHeart podcast



“It absolutely completely rewires and restructures the way you see your life and what you deem important,” the actor says of the accident.



Eventually, O’Brien made his return to action movies, even with this reluctance and anxiety. His latest is the post-apocalyptic Love and Monsters, which is out now.



