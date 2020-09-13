Here’s Sigourney Weaver Doing Her Own Underwater Stunts on a DPV for Avatar

Sigourney Weaver is a badass, that’s a fact. Not only is she a very talented and pretty much fearless actress, but she remains both in equal measure into her 70s: here she is doing her own underwater stunts for the Avatar sequels.
Avatar came out in 2009 and proved ground-breaking in several ways, from the 3D to the CGI, and last but not least, the many years it spent in development. A sequel should have dropped in 2014 but, more than a decade later, James Cameron is yet to deliver it. Or even complete it.
Now, he’s working on no less than four sequels, known collectively as The Avatar Sequels. Shooting for them started in New Zealand in July this year, as travel restrictions lifted. In the most recent update, fans are again offered confirmation that Dr. Grace Augustine lives despite her death in the first film (spoiler?) and, more importantly, that Sigourney Weaver is still a badass at 70.
Tom Cruise, Sigourney sees you.
Here is the actress in full underwater gear, using a DPV (driver propulsion vehicle) with another member of the cast, shooting underwater scenes for the films. “From the set of the Avatar sequels: Sigourney Weaver never shies away from a stunt, not even when it's underwater!” the caption to the photos reads.
An earlier post on the same official Instagram page shows that Weaver joined the rest of the cast (Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana) in Hawaii for underwater training. Director (and writer) James Cameron is very exacting with his actors, having them perform as many stunts as insurers will let them and often putting them in physically demanding situations to get the best performance out of them. Weaver, for her part, is well accustomed to his sometimes-controversial way of working, having done Alien with him.
As for when we might get to see Weaver in action again, that’s up to Cameron to decide. As of this moment, the first sequel is scheduled for December 2022, followed by another one in 2024, in 2026 and 2028.
