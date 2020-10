Here’s Tom Cruise Riding on Top of a Speeding Train for New MI7 Stunt

It happened in Norway, where the crew has been based for several weeks, shooting on location after training was completed at an abandoned airbase in the UK. The whole scene was, of course, captured on camera and posted to social media (by user @tomaspangelo on TikTok), where it immediately went viral.You can see it at the bottom of the page. Cruise is casually chillin’ on top of a speeding train, with fellow actors / stuntmen and production crew around, preparing for the scene. The person filming the scene is in a car traveling on the road nearby and the entire screaming group is able to get Cruise’s attention two separate times, resulting in two waves and smiles.Director Christopher McQuarrie, who is helming the 7th installment in the franchise, confirmed the set-up was for a new scene, posting a photo of the Cruise & co. in action on top of that same speeding train. He also says shooting in Norway has wrapped, so for more Cruise-related insanity, expect an Italian backdrop: the crew is moving to Rome to continue shooting.In recent months, since the movie resumed production after lockdown, fans have been treated to plenty of footage and photos of stunts for the film, with Cruise doing his own stuntwork , as always. The most insane one by far was riding a Honda bike off a ramp on the top of a mountain and then parachuting back to base. But this train sequence is pretty awesome, too.Mission: Impossible 7 will be out in November 2021. Tom & co. are shooting for a follow-up back to back, and it will be released in November 2022.