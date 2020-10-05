autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Tesla Month
Car reviews:
 

Here’s Tom Cruise Riding on Top of a Speeding Train for New MI7 Stunt

5 Oct 2020, 3:38 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Artists
It’s not everyday that you’re treated to a sight like this – not in person, at least. A bunch of overexcited Tom Cruise fans got to see the actor in person, while (almost) performing yet another legendary stunt for the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7 movie.
6 photos
Tom Cruise prepares for another MI7 stunt on top of a speeding trainTom Cruise prepares for another MI7 stunt on top of a speeding trainTom Cruise prepares for another MI7 stunt on top of a speeding trainTom Cruise prepares for another MI7 stunt on top of a speeding trainTom Cruise prepares for another MI7 stunt on top of a speeding train
It happened in Norway, where the crew has been based for several weeks, shooting on location after training was completed at an abandoned airbase in the UK. The whole scene was, of course, captured on camera and posted to social media (by user @tomaspangelo on TikTok), where it immediately went viral.

You can see it at the bottom of the page. Cruise is casually chillin’ on top of a speeding train, with fellow actors / stuntmen and production crew around, preparing for the scene. The person filming the scene is in a car traveling on the road nearby and the entire screaming group is able to get Cruise’s attention two separate times, resulting in two waves and smiles.

Director Christopher McQuarrie, who is helming the 7th installment in the franchise, confirmed the set-up was for a new scene, posting a photo of the Cruise & co. in action on top of that same speeding train. He also says shooting in Norway has wrapped, so for more Cruise-related insanity, expect an Italian backdrop: the crew is moving to Rome to continue shooting.

In recent months, since the movie resumed production after lockdown, fans have been treated to plenty of footage and photos of stunts for the film, with Cruise doing his own stuntwork, as always. The most insane one by far was riding a Honda bike off a ramp on the top of a mountain and then parachuting back to base. But this train sequence is pretty awesome, too.

Mission: Impossible 7 will be out in November 2021. Tom & co. are shooting for a follow-up back to back, and it will be released in November 2022.

@tomaspangelo

Halla Tom ##fyp ##norway ##missionimpossible ##norge ##hype

l DET ER HAN SOM SITTER DER - Tomas Haugland Spangelo


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on our film and reminded us that anything is possible. On behalf of everyone working on Mission: Impossible, our sincerest thanks to The Norwegian Film Incentive, The Norwegian Railway Museum, the infinitely patient Strand and Rauma Municipalities, our endlessly enduring Norwegian crew, along with everyone who supported our filming here. And, of course... The Mountain. Most of all, we give thanks to the warm and welcoming people of Norway. Your kindness and consideration are nothing less than an inspiration. We’ll miss you dearly and look forward to seeing you again. Tusen hjertelig takk. Buckle up, Roma. Here we come... #MI7MI8

A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Oct 4, 2020 at 3:15am PDT

Tom Cruise movie stunt mission impossible train Norway viral video celebrity
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day