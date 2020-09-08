2022 Mercedes-AMG SL – What We Know So Far

Tom Cruise Rides His Bike Over a Mountain Cliff, While Chased by Helicopter

Another day, another Tom Cruise stunt. At this rate, before the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise arrives in theaters, fans will have seen most of the action. 11 photos



If you think that stunt was impressive (and it was), wait until you see what Tom has been doing in Norway. Apparently, the man is a fan of outdoing himself, because he just shot a similar stunt with an added level of danger: this time, he drove the bike across the platform and then over a mountain cliff. Once he and the bike launched into the air, the bike smashed against the rocks, while Cruise safely made his way down by parachute. And he did this while being trailed or maybe even chased by a helicopter.



Footage of the stunt has emerged on Twitter and it’s keeping Cruise fans up and talking about how amazing this near-sexagenarian is. It’s pretty impressive stuff, to be sure. Reports online note that Cruise did three takes of the scene before the cameras started rolling and that the picturesque scene was the top of the mountain Helsetkopen, near Hellesylt.



As we reported last week, Cruise and the MI7 crew are expected to shoot several important scenes in Norway. Between production breaks, they’re chilling on



As the big star of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Cruise is personally invested in seeing production on no. 7 wrap without further delay. Word has it this includes paying £500,000 (approx. $658,000) out of pocket to make sure it happens.



