Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Redesign Might Nail the Odd Roofless Look Perfectly

There are quite a few examples of car models that gave up not only the rooftop, but also the classic windshield and side windows for an extreme, purist, road and track experience. But it’s quite interesting that in today’s dangerous economic climate high-end manufacturers such as Ferrari, McLaren or Aston Martin are launching such niche products. And, by the looks of it, Lamborghini is almost ready to join the fray as well.

25 photos