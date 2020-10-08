Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Redesign Might Nail the Odd Roofless Look Perfectly

There are quite a few examples of car models that gave up not only the rooftop, but also the classic windshield and side windows for an extreme, purist, road and track experience. But it’s quite interesting that in today’s dangerous economic climate high-end manufacturers such as Ferrari, McLaren or Aston Martin are launching such niche products. And, by the looks of it, Lamborghini is almost ready to join the fray as well.
When the Sant'Agata Bolognese manufacturer – through its Squadra Corse racing division – announced the introduction of the most purist track experience with its limited-series Essenza SCV12, we figured the 40 units, along with their lucky customers, would be a done deal.
But just last week the company revealed it had a more encompassing strategy. Sure, it was just a hint – a social media post from Lamborghini Squadra Corse titled very simply: “Attenzione macchina veloce aperta,” which can be roughly translated to “Attention fast machine open.”
This had us thinking that Lamborghini is preparing a track-only counterpart to Ferrari’s SP1 and SP2 Monza, the McLaren Elva, and Aston Martin’s V12 Speedster - coincidence or not, the latter has been revealed to wear a shadowy black outfit while traveling British roads in prototype form.
And it seems that others have the same opinion as we do – that roofless prototype is most likely based on the Essenza SCV12 hypercar. Which is why Instagram user futurecarsnow has pulled another virtual render from the magic Photoshop hat and is showing us the possible “Speedster” look for the Squadra Corse model.
As far as the design is concerned, you might want to have this with a grain of salt, given that it’s presented from the front – and as far as we know Lambo has only teased the roofless prototype from behind. But, nonetheless, it might have nailed to the spot the possible quirky looks of the very low track machine. Yeah, the Italians better expect some espadrilles-themed jokes going forward...
