Bugatti Chiron Ute Rendering Moves W16 Engine in the Front for Hauling Purposes

The fate of the Bugatti brand at the moment is a little bit unclear. Its current owner, the Volkswagen Group, is reportedly looking to slim down its portfolio and focus on the real profit earners, which makes Bugatti a prime target for departure.
The brand has been offered to Croatian EV maker and parts supplier Rimac in exchange for a large package of the company's stock. In other words, VW Group could end up shifting Bugatti to Rimac, but also holding the majority of Rimac shares - thus still pulling strings at Bugatti. Nothing is official yet, though, so in the meantime, Bugatti is still very much a VW-owned company.
Well, regardless of what happens, one thing is certain: Bugatti will either continue to produce really expensive hypercars (probably electric-driven) or disappear into the void once more until eventually, somebody decides it would be cool to revive that classic brand from 2020 to help sell their flying saucer or something.
However, let's entertain an idea for a moment - not because it holds any chance of happening, but because it's funny: what if Bugatti were bought by a fictive Australian company? Well, in that case, we'd end up with something like this: a Chiron ute that moves its mighty W16 engine up front to make room for all the gold-plated plywood this thing will be used to carry.
Then again, Australians don't really need a solid reason to make ridiculously fast utility vehicles, even though they usually stopped at just a V8 as far as engines were concerned. This Bugatti Chiron, on the other hand, keeps the 8.0-liter W16 unit with up to 1,600 PS (1,578 hp), but the real shocker here isn't that, but where it keeps it.
Rain Prisk, the author of this conversion, says he made the front end of the Chiron taller to make sure there was enough room for the gargantuan engine under the front hood. We say that's wishful thinking: there's no way there is enough room for everything that needs to go there, from the steering and suspension to the legs of the driver and passenger. At best, you would definitely have to push back the entire cabin a few good inches before having any hope of succeeding.
Assuming it happened, the Chiron ute would also have a really wonky mass distribution. That rear end would be light as a feather, turning this thing into a drift truck whether the driver wanted it or not. That being said, we'll admit the rendering does look cool, particularly with those Dunlop Race tires and the steel riveted black rims. Also, the steering wheel is on the wrong side for the Australian market.
