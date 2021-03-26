1977 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Is No Yellow Pansy Thanks to 327ci Chevy V8 Swap

Just like Land Rover’s Defender, the Toyota Land Cruiser 40 won’t make just about every fan scream sacrilege when an American powertrain sneaks under the hood. Instead, it enhances the off-roader's innate abilities and gives it just the added dose of horsepower to properly stand out in any crowd.
Of course, making itself noticed isn’t going to be a problem for this 1977 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40... unless the owner decides to hide in a sunflower field. Instead, this short-wheelbase example got dressed in the sun-loving yellow shade (also comes with a white top, grille and wheels) to properly contrast the black marine-grade vinyl interior's sobriety.
According to the consigner's description, the ‘77 has never left America as it was sold when new by Springfield Toyota of Springfield, Oregon. It doesn’t come with a full history of its whereabouts before arriving in the care of the current owner back in 2019. The service records are incomplete and the odometer shows 116k miles while also carrying the TMU mention.
On the other hand, it does come with a clean South Dakota title, while the seller also took care of the shiny repaint and changed lots of bits and pieces—including the tires, which are now proud 33 inchers from BFGoodrich. By the way, among the modifications, we can also note the aftermarket lights, replaced front fenders, rear-wheel arch installation, or the addition of bumper-placed fog lights.
Naturally, the best mod is under the hood and the cabin, where a 3-inch (7.62-cm) lift makes room for the 33-inch MTs and 15-inch white wheels to spin freely at the behest of the swapped V8 engine (a 327ci/5.4-liter) from Chevy. That’s a prior installation, according to the records, and it was performed back in 1989.
All the oomph is delivered to both axles via a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. One shouldn’t need to worry about handling it because there’s also power steering and front disc brakes. Interestingly, with five days to go on the auction clock this FJ40 hasn’t seen much action just yet, as the highest bid stands at a mere $7k.
According to the consigner's description, the ‘77 has never left America as it was sold when new by Springfield Toyota of Springfield, Oregon. It doesn’t come with a full history of its whereabouts before arriving in the care of the current owner back in 2019. The service records are incomplete and the odometer shows 116k miles while also carrying the TMU mention.
On the other hand, it does come with a clean South Dakota title, while the seller also took care of the shiny repaint and changed lots of bits and pieces—including the tires, which are now proud 33 inchers from BFGoodrich. By the way, among the modifications, we can also note the aftermarket lights, replaced front fenders, rear-wheel arch installation, or the addition of bumper-placed fog lights.
Naturally, the best mod is under the hood and the cabin, where a 3-inch (7.62-cm) lift makes room for the 33-inch MTs and 15-inch white wheels to spin freely at the behest of the swapped V8 engine (a 327ci/5.4-liter) from Chevy. That’s a prior installation, according to the records, and it was performed back in 1989.
All the oomph is delivered to both axles via a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. One shouldn’t need to worry about handling it because there’s also power steering and front disc brakes. Interestingly, with five days to go on the auction clock this FJ40 hasn’t seen much action just yet, as the highest bid stands at a mere $7k.