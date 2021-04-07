“King of Jazz” 1930 Duesenberg SJ Comes Out to Showcase Rollston Victoria Body

Paul Samuel “Pops” Whiteman was a 1920s and 1930s bandleader, composer, orchestra director, and producer who was so notorious he earned the nickname “King of Jazz” from the press of his time. So, isn’t it entirely appropriate for him to have once owned (from new) a Duesenberg Model J, one of the most luxurious and powerful cars at the time, and rightfully a darling of the celebrity world?

