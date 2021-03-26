2021 Lexus LC500 Convertible Is Properly Enjoyed With Top Down in Spirited POV

In some places of the world, the spring thaw is just taking hold, while in other parts, roadsters can already be enjoyed with the top down. After all, connoisseurs point out the mild temperatures and kind sunshine of spring and autumn are way better for convertible trips than a scorching summer.
While the passionate folks over at the AutoTopNL channel on YouTube have gotten us accustomed to their search for absolute figures or the highest Autobahn velocities, this time around, they seem to throw away the rule book and probably decided it was better to just enjoy the company of a great convertible.
Of course, it’s not just any open-top model. Instead, we’re dealing with the Convertible version of the Lexus LC series, a proper grand tourer sporting a beautifully restrained exterior styling, a luxurious cockpit, and, above all, a great V8 engine.
Seen here in the 2021 LC500 version, the Convertible sports a dark exterior paint job with a tan soft top and interior combination that would surely please any GT aficionado. As always, the video (embedded below) kicks off with a short walkaround before the driver kicks off the POV ride. Unlike other instances, we have no figures to share with you, save for the traditional mark that gives us the model designation and engine details.
From the 0:32 mark, we get to check out the soft top folding procedure and then embark on a spirited drive on some countryside secondary roads. Everything is already green in this area, but we really don’t have time to admire the scenery because we’re focused on watching the car’s reactions and enjoy the tone of the V8 engine that’s working under the hood.
The LC500 comes with a meaty 5.0-liter that’s good for 471 PS (465 hp) and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft). That will easily translate into a 4.8-second sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) and a maximum speed of 270 kph (168 mph). Neither of these values is really put to trial on this occasion, even though we do get a launch from a standstill from the 3:05 mark.
But, without assistance from traditional measuring equipment, we really have no idea if the Lexus lives up to its official figures. Frankly, we don’t even care as we prefer to just enjoy the soundtrack of this naturally aspirated mill instead. Enjoy it while you can, too, because it's possibly one of the last great atmospheric ICE machines from the company.
