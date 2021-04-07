2,060-HP Wheelie Huracan Shows Exactly How It Feels to Be the Fastest Drag Lambo

AMS Performance has decades of research and development in the forced induction field, and the tuner is notorious for its Lamborghini Alpha builds. Lately, these folks have dialed everything up a notch with their newest Alpha Omega Huracan version, an AWD supercar that’s capable of drag racing marvels when it’s not busy popping up huge wheelies at the strip.
We are deeply mesmerized by the current string of world record-breaking drag racing performances, and it’s obvious we couldn’t miss the opportunity to get up close and personal with one of the perpetrators. As such, here’s That Racing Channel’s perspective on the AMS Performance Alpha Omega Lamborghini Huracan.
This particular AWD supercar monster is an old acquaintance of ours. The last time we saw it, the crowd was cheering the great show as the Huracan was unable to control its massive pony count (around 2,060 hp right now, according to the dyno). As such, it popped massively spectacular wheelies instead of clean and proper quarter-mile runs.
Apparently, they managed to get everything in check just in time for the 2021 edition of TX2K this March (the 2022 edition will come March 16th through 20th next year at the Houston Raceway Park) and performed a Lamborghini world-record shattering 7.4-second run at 189 mph (304 kph).
They did lose the sprint in the process to an even faster competitor (a 7.32s Corvette as far as we can tell, but feel free to correct us in the comments section if you know more), but that’s, of course, yet another statement in favor of the beautiful craziness of this motorsport.
Now, seeing the actual performance and also the behind-the-scenes look at what it took for AMS Performance to achieve this impressive feat is certainly a big thing. And we have the videos for that embedded below. But, thanks to the TRC guys, we also have actual firsthand experience.
Naturally, they kick off the proceeds with some track action and even an interview with Jordan Martin, the driver of the AMS Performance Alpha Omega Lambo Huracan (check him out from the 8:58 mark). Still, we’re all the more interested in seeing what happens next (from the 13:45 mark) when the monster actually gets out on the street to give Charles from TRC possibly the thrill of his life...
