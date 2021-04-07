The GMC Hummer EV Is Ready for the Future, the Moon and Even Mars

It will be at least another three years before the well-off adventurers of the world will be able to take out their 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV for a drive. But how about one more piece about what an amazing machine this electric SUV will be?
In the flood of details about the EV’s range, power, and incredible features, and even more incredible price point, the fact that it will no longer be military-themed might have slipped through the cracks. In fact, there’s a lunar theme to the reborn Hummer, which is both a tribute of sorts to the time when General Motors worked on the Apollo program and a testament to how future-proof the SUV is.
In fact, the Hummer EV is more than just future-proof. As chief engineer Al Oppenheiser tells Fox Auto, it could very well be Moon-proof, and he’d also like to see how it would fare on Mars.
All jokes aside, if the Hummer EV survived outer space, it would fit right in, at least from a visual perspective. The lunar theme, conceptualized and designed as part of the digital experience by Perception, in partnership with GMC, makes the SUV feel more like a spaceship than a car. The digital instrument cluster even displays a white lunar pattern wallpaper during the day.
Special iconography is also included, like the topographical maps of the Sea of Tranquility (Mare Tranquillitatis) on the cargo floor and door speakers and Neil Armstrong’s footprint on the mantle rock. The lunar backdrop changes brightness according to lighting, with Perception saying that the transition from day to night is made to feel “like an interstellar event.”
The video below offers a taste of the user experience with the lunar theme. If you wish to take the NASA rover association even farther, there’s a “Lunar” shoe you can order, called GMC Hummer EV 002 Low “Lunar,” designed by John Geiger. Actually, there was a shoe you could pre-order because all sizes are already sold out and it’s not even out yet.
In fact, the Hummer EV is more than just future-proof. As chief engineer Al Oppenheiser tells Fox Auto, it could very well be Moon-proof, and he’d also like to see how it would fare on Mars.
All jokes aside, if the Hummer EV survived outer space, it would fit right in, at least from a visual perspective. The lunar theme, conceptualized and designed as part of the digital experience by Perception, in partnership with GMC, makes the SUV feel more like a spaceship than a car. The digital instrument cluster even displays a white lunar pattern wallpaper during the day.
Special iconography is also included, like the topographical maps of the Sea of Tranquility (Mare Tranquillitatis) on the cargo floor and door speakers and Neil Armstrong’s footprint on the mantle rock. The lunar backdrop changes brightness according to lighting, with Perception saying that the transition from day to night is made to feel “like an interstellar event.”
The video below offers a taste of the user experience with the lunar theme. If you wish to take the NASA rover association even farther, there’s a “Lunar” shoe you can order, called GMC Hummer EV 002 Low “Lunar,” designed by John Geiger. Actually, there was a shoe you could pre-order because all sizes are already sold out and it’s not even out yet.