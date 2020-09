Mil-Spec Ford F-150 Drills Itself to 675 HP, Looks Ready for Ram TRX Skirmish

SUV

The tuning company made a name for itself with over the top “restomod” conversions of the fabled Hummer H1 that brought the hulkingback into active duty with a raft of modern improvements. It decided in spring this year it was time for another draft, bringing into the fold the top-selling vehicle in the United States, the ubiquitous Ford F-150 In April, when they first showcased the menacing conversion (if you’re on the Light side you can always eschew the stealthy Agate Black for any of the available lighter shades), Mil-Spec's team trained the powertrain to 500 horsepower and to a rock-crawling Baja Performance Suspension Package that included a wider track and a 11 / 12-inch suspension lift (front / rear).Back then, the outlet looked satisfied with their 500-horsepower version of the F-150, but that certainly isn’t enough in this day and age. So, they quickly came up with a 675 hp solution. The automotive “drill sergeant” should be more satisfied now that the specialist seems comfortable enough to increase the stakes.They thus used a social media post to reward us with a few beauty shots of a Ford F-150 Lariat featuring a stealth approach with no visible MSA (Mil-Spec Automotive) markings. More importantly, the comment noted an important novelty: “optional 675 hp with 13 inches of ground clearance means there isn’t much you can’t tackle in a MSA F-150.”That certainly sounds like a challenge to all performance trucks out there, be it of the aftermarket (Hennessey’s Venom 775 Supercharged quickly springs to mind) or the official variety – the timing is quite important, given the recent 2021 Ram TRX unveiling. Pricing might be the only setback, as the stock version alone kicks off at $89,500...