2021 Mil-Spec M1-R Hummer H1 Restomod Packs 800-HP Turbo Diesel V8

Headquartered in Auburn Hills close to Stellantis North America, Mil-Spec Automotive takes pride in its Hummer H1-based restomods. M1-R is the name of the company's latest upgrade package, which starts at $299,500, including the donor vehicle and a 500-hp V8.
The gargantuan turbo diesel produces 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Nm) of torque in this application, but Mil-Spec Automotive can improve the output figures if you’re prepared to pony a few more bucks. 800 horsepower and 1,300 pound-feet (1,763 Nm) is the most you can expect from the heavy-duty engine connected to an Allison 1000 automatic transmission.
Commissioned by a well-to-do client, the M1-R in the photo gallery is described as “our most powerful and detailed H1 to date.” Pretty much every panel and trim piece is tailored to the owner’s specifications, including the 20-inch wheels, a Warn winch, and LED auxiliary light bars.
Bolt-on fender flares with a textured finish, powder-coated tubular accessories, LED headlights and taillights, MSA badgework, stainless-steel screws, and massive rubber shoes are featured, along with a black soft top and a sport bar-rack thingy with a spare tire carrier. Impressive it may be, but the spruced-up exterior pales in comparison to the interior.
“We declared war on plastic,” said Mil-Spec Automotive about the cabin’s makeover. From the billet steering wheel with a top-center marker to the billet switchgear, machined cup holders, and high-quality leather upholstery, the attention justifies the asking price. As standard, MSA offers four standard USB ports, two quick chargers, and an auxiliary power outlet.
The JL Audio sound system consists of a marine-grade head unit, four co-axial speakers, an amplifier, and a thumpin’ subwoofer. On the right side of the driver, next to the huge center console, you will also notice an engine mode selector, an electronic gear selector, and an electronic parking brake.
As for the final touch of this one-of-one creation, a machined plaque will always remind the driver that he’s behind the wheel of a special 4x4. Mil-Spec Automotive utilized civilian H1s from 1995 to 2001 for every commission, which allows every M1-R to be 50-state legal and easy to export.
