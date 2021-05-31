GMC Hummer EV Turned into Military Vehicle Is a Patriotic Rendering

At the time of its launch, the original Hummer was easily the most outspoken vehicle on the road. It wasn't a car or a truck, but a military transport vehicle, designed to be dropped out of airplanes or equipped with body armor and guns.
The H1, H2, and H3 each had a little less of that military magic. General Motors eventually had to admit defeat and killed the brand, together with a bunch of other slow sellers. But the Hummer is coming back, first as a pickup truck, followed by an SUV. And it's not because gas guzzlers are back. Both models are fully-electric.
The EVs have their own design language but still, feel like they're connected to the H1 through their massive stance and butch front ends. You could be forgiven for thinking that they too can be fielded in Afganistan or Iraq.
And while it's probably not a good idea to put EV batteries on the front line, rendering artist Oscar Vargas still wanted something special for the men and women risking their lives and created an EV military vehicle rendering.
This thing is dressed to impress, featuring the usual desert sand camo. In addition, many components have been borrowed from the army-spec 4x4. These include the simplistic side mirrors, the door armor, thicker protective glass, tow straps, and hooks.
The real contrast of this rendering comes from having all-LED headlights at the front and an all-mighty gun sitting on top. Thankfully, it looks like the remote-controlled .50 Cal type that keeps the gunner safe.
Most of you probably already know this, but the military Hummer is not called a Hummer. That's the HMMWV (Humvee) High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle. It was wide enough that it could drive through the tracks left by tanks.
Forget the guns and the armor, the fact that it was tank-sized should have kept it away from civilian use. However, with backing from the Terminator himself, The Hummer reached regular Americans. It was a big celebrity flex in the 1990s and it probably helped Doug DeMuro become famous.
The EVs have their own design language but still, feel like they're connected to the H1 through their massive stance and butch front ends. You could be forgiven for thinking that they too can be fielded in Afganistan or Iraq.
And while it's probably not a good idea to put EV batteries on the front line, rendering artist Oscar Vargas still wanted something special for the men and women risking their lives and created an EV military vehicle rendering.
This thing is dressed to impress, featuring the usual desert sand camo. In addition, many components have been borrowed from the army-spec 4x4. These include the simplistic side mirrors, the door armor, thicker protective glass, tow straps, and hooks.
The real contrast of this rendering comes from having all-LED headlights at the front and an all-mighty gun sitting on top. Thankfully, it looks like the remote-controlled .50 Cal type that keeps the gunner safe.
Most of you probably already know this, but the military Hummer is not called a Hummer. That's the HMMWV (Humvee) High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle. It was wide enough that it could drive through the tracks left by tanks.
Forget the guns and the armor, the fact that it was tank-sized should have kept it away from civilian use. However, with backing from the Terminator himself, The Hummer reached regular Americans. It was a big celebrity flex in the 1990s and it probably helped Doug DeMuro become famous.