First Couple of Singer DLS Type 964 Porsche 911s to Be Hooned Around Goodwood

For example, the client-bound Oxford mixes Oak Green Metallic with polished Champagne trim, satin carbon accents, and a Bone White interior with exclusive Tartan seat centers. Meanwhile, the Unico sports the original Absinthe Green with Nickel trim and bright carbon-fiber seats in Blood Orange look. Singer Vehicle Design has been keeping itself busy lately. It’s been thoroughly expanding in new places of the world (such as Taiwan and Japan , among others) and even went outside the automotive realm. Of course, they did it for a horological endeavor and one can take a glimpse at their latest time-keeping creation, the Singer Reimagined Flytrack chronograph.Back to the four-wheeled creations, the California-based luxury restomodder continues to expand its global presence and recently announced that UK fans will have direct access to Singer via a renowned destination, Bicester Heritage. More importantly, Great Britain is also home to Singer’s partnership with Williams for the creation of no more than 75 examples of the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS).And we’re quite pleased to see the DLS is no longer a singular prototype, as the two companies have now completed a second example of “Singer’s exploration of the ultra-high-performance potential of the air-cooled Porsche 911 .” Better yet, these are not going away into air-cooled garages without showcasing their combined 1,000 ponies, as the company has also revealed the two DLS units will be present and accounted for at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 8-11, 2021, in Chichester, West Sussex).They’re called the Oxford and Unico commissions, and both feature the bespoke 4.0-liter naturally aspirated air-cooled flat-six engine capable of developing 500 hp. The aero-optimized carbon fiber bodywork and extensive lightweight program are also there, along with a host of unique traits for each.For example, the client-bound Oxford mixes Oak Green Metallic with polished Champagne trim, satin carbon accents, and a Bone White interior with exclusive Tartan seat centers. Meanwhile, the Unico sports the original Absinthe Green with Nickel trim and bright carbon-fiber seats in Blood Orange look.

