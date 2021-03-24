Lavender-Dressed 1991 Porsche 911 by Singer Casually Admires Japanese Landmarks

Own a Piece of History With Bianchi’s First Carbon Gravel Bike, the 2021 Arcadex

Although it’s a fairly young company established back in 2009, Singer Vehicle Design has gained worldwide recognition for its air-cooled Porsche 911 Reimagined series. And while many brands took a step back during the harsh recent times, the California-based restomod shop has actually expanded overseas. 18 photos



First up this year was a new deal with Yun San Motors that insured



“Having visited Japan, I've seen first-hand the vibrant Porsche owners' scene and love for the 911. With the first restorations for owners in Japan already completed, it's incredibly exciting for Singer to be joining this community and to have a local presence in this very important market,” Rob Dickinson, the founder and executive chairman of Singer, explains the move.



Naturally, the shop didn't come empty-handed to the unveiling. Just like it was the case with the



Those included the main shopping Chuo-Dori Street, or the Zuishinmon Gate at the Kanda Myojin Shrine, among others, but of course we’re actually mesmerized by the air-cooled German sports car. It’s a Lavender Metallic model that also sports interesting details such as the “ghosted stripes and lettering.”



Joining the purple-trimmed interior are 4-way adjustable sport seats and unique leather-weave inserts that go along nicely with the six-speed manual transmission. Oddly enough for Japan, this is a left-hand drive example (RHD restorations are also possible), but it’s probably what the owner wanted when pushing to the limit the flat-six 4.0-liter and the AWD setup.





