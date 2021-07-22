2021 Jeep Wrangler Hits UK With Range of New Colors and £49,450 Starting Price

The Abarth Special Series: From the Opening Edition to the 695 Esseesse

2021 is a big year for the Jeep brand as the Stellantis subsidiary is celebrating its 80th anniversary. As such, even the tiniest details matter during this time of wonder. So, after previously finding out the 2021 Wrangler range offered Down Under now includes the 2-Door Wrangler Rubicon, it’s time to know about the series’ plans halfway around the world. Still, these are also focused on an islander nation. 17 photos



This time around we’re officially presented with the 2021 model year updates for the UK-based version of the Jeep Wrangler. The American brand has decided to upgrade the Wrangler series with enhanced safety features, even more off-road capabilities, a few new shades, as well as a limited-edition 80th anniversary edition Every 2021 Jeep Wrangler sold in the United Kingdom will feature an updated 2.0-liter, 272-horsepower gasoline engine (Euro6D final) that’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Both on-road and off-road driving should be easier from now on, thanks to new additions such as adaptive cruise control () with stop and go functionality, AEB (accident emergency braking), auto high beam, Selec-Speed control (off-road cruise control), or a selectable tire fill alert for cycling through on-road driving and rock crawling.Solely on the flagship Rubicon model, there’s a new Off-Road+ (OR+) mode that modifies certain powertrain and chassis parameters for better integration with the Sand and Rock modes. Its other exclusive perk is the new Nacho shade, while the entire range also gains the Hydro Blue, Snazzberry, and Sarge Green paint options. Quite a nice way to start the summer road trips with the dream Jeep in a snazzy color.UK fans will also have the option to select the Trail Rated 80th anniversary edition and partake in the new Jeep Wave program, which is only the first initiative during a “year of exclusive events and services for all members of the Jeep family.” Of course, anyone looking to buy a 2021 Wrangler should also know there’s a hefty admission price, as the OTR quotations kick-off at £49,450 OTR for the Wrangler Sahara 2-Door. That’s almost $68k, a far cry from the base price of $28,900 Jeep is asking for a two-door Wrangler Sport at home in America.

