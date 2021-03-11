Jeep Grand Wagoneer "Hellcat Hauler" Looks Like a Lavish Sleeper in Retro Render

Canoo Introduces All-Electric Pickup Truck, Ready for Both Work and Play

These days, Jeep is doing its thing with the brand-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that will be on sale this summer. Meanwhile, the aftermarket industry is working to keep the old models on the road, but that doesn't even begin to describe the build portrayed in this rendering, which happens to be linked to real-world developments. 6 photos SUV looks like it's just come out of a detailing booth while packing minimal aesthetic mods. Those include the wheels shod in BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A rubber, the yellow fog lights, and the air dam underneath the bumper.



Sure, the latter might raise questions, at least for somebody who knows a thing or two about these retro Jeeps, but it certainly won't prepare one for the supercharged storm under the hood.



You see, north of the firewall, we find a Hellcat motor, so this machine packs in excess of 700 ponies from the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that enjoys the generously-sized engine bay. As such, the nickname we introduced in the title above came natural.



Now, as mentioned in the intro, this is one of our



As the company explains, it builds on the experience of Jeep Heritage, a specialist that has been restoring classic Jeeps for over two decades. And the idea of the new label is to bring us restomods of the sort.



The range of donor vehicles includes



It all starts with a new chassis, which involves modern suspension and braking. With the vehicle capable of supporting some extra muscle, Mopar's naturally aspirated 6.4-liter and supercharged 6.2-liter HEMIs land under the hood. Furthermore, mods that can take the output into four-digit territory can be installed on demand.



And while both the exterior and the interior receive restoration and fabrication attention, with modern creature comforts being installed, the idea is to keep things close to the retro look.



As for the financial part of the equation, we came across a couple of pre-completed projects on the company's website, with prices ranging between $185,000 and $295,000.



Of course, such a process does require serious time resources, as a build following bespoke blueprints rather than the said predefined paths can take up to 15 months to complete.



