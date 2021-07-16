350CI 1963 Chevy Corvette Sting Ray Shows a Modernized Split Window Done Right

As fate had it ordained, the first model year of the second generation C2 Corvette went down in history because it was the last chance to grab a split-window coupe. And with a little over 10k examples produced, it’s also among the rarest. That means people will fight in bidding wars for original examples and some owners will have such thick skin to ask up to half a million bucks on special cars of the series.
Interestingly, this isn’t another story about a numbers-matching 1963 Chevy Corvette Sting Ray Coupe. Instead, this split-window example has been transformed into one of the most stunning non-original ‘Vettes we have ever seen. Seriously, we needed time to recover our proverbial jaws off the floor before even starting to contemplate how to approach this sale. So, we’re just going to do it head-on.
This ‘63 Corvette is up for sale in Encinitas, California from eBay user fsbovehicles. While it looks like an astonishing low-mileage survivor (a little over 40k miles / 64k kilometers are shown on the odometer), the reality is that we’re dealing with a thoroughly restored and enhanced example. It’s been in the possession of the same owner for the past 37 years, and the most recent touch-up of the body, frame, paint, chrome, and trim was completed just five years ago, in 2016.
Somewhere between 1984 and now, the Corvette also underwent extensive powertrain upgrades, making it a proper restomod. For example, the stunning Pearl White exterior paintjob and the contrasting red interior were paired with a 350ci crate engine. That one was then mated to a Tremec five-speed manual transmission. And it’s been treated as a garage queen for almost four decades, with the seller noting that a mere 2,500 miles (around 4,000 km) were traveled since 1984.
Now it’s time for this garage-kept wonder to bring its Edelbrock fuel injection, Vintage Air, Bilstein shocks, unique 18- and 19-inch Evod Industries Turbine wheels, and the rest of the goodies to a new address. It won’t be cheap, though, as one can imagine. There are more than three days left on the auction clock at the time of writing and already the current highest bid has reached over $140k. But it’s probably well worth every penny...
