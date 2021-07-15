C4 Chevy Corvette Using Gooseneck Hitch For Towed C4 Drift Car Looks So Unreal

Some people like to enjoy their summer road trip vacations most traditionally. A good vehicle and perhaps a very functional camper might prove the perfect companion. But not for this C4 Chevrolet Corvette aficionado. Instead, we have a feeling that for him it’s all about the journey... as well as the drift event destination and the like-minded people he finds there.
And he’s not going to have a problem making new friends. After all, the owner of a couple of black C4 Chevrolet Corvettes will surely be the star attraction wherever he comes up sporting this travel rig. And, before you ask, we don’t think there’s any foul play (as in CGI modifications) here, especially considering the social media post by c4drifter where the two C4s are casually enjoying a respite alongside a motorcycle and what looks like a beat-down Jeep.
Now, back to the other black wonder that shares the hero shots in the gallery alongside the dark C4 examples. It’s a beautiful gooseneck hitch, something that’s casual among truck owners (this person probably didn’t get it off the personal 1999 Suburban) who love to run around towing massive things. But it could be the very first time one gets to see a gooseneck hitch strapped to a C4 Corvette...
And it seems this crazy “gooseneck corvette idea” was indeed pretty well executed. After all, the massive gooseneck hitch isn’t there just for show. Instead, it’s designed to accommodate the trailer for the owner’s C4 Corvette drift car. Did we mention this is probably a major C4 Corvette fan? It’s a bit obvious, at this point, since he came up with the dream of towing his C4 drift car with another Corvette.
Besides, it seems it’s also a pretty sensible way of enjoying the drift events around the nation... with good road trip mileage. After all, the owner did explain the 8,200-lbs. (3,719 kg) assembly is getting a surprisingly good mileage of around 14.5 mpg highway (at around 70-75 mph, or 113 to 121 kph). And it’s no slouch either, as he also mentions the C4 Corvette has enough power even with the trailer... so perhaps he’ll be able to escape the incredulous looks of all other traffic participants.
