Fleeing C7 Chevy Corvette Hits 130 MPH on Highway, Gets Sideswiped Once in Town

Not when the law enforcement authorities have choppers , and innocent traffic participants simply want to get on with their daily business and appropriately use the green light at intersections. Besides, in this day and age, with all the technology surrounding us, when will speeding suspects fleeing from police finally understand there’s little to no chance of escaping the long arm of the law?The latest example that solidifies our conclusion that everyone would be better off upholding the law comes courtesy of the Oh! Another Police Pursuit Video YouTube channel. The funny-named social media outlet has presented a serious case of a suspect driving a black C7 Chevrolet Corvette somewhere in Oakland, California.He or she is trying to evade arrest by using the ‘Vette as a high-performance getaway car. It’s a blunt force instrument that works a little bit better on the highway. As we can see from the aerial footage provided by the authorities, there isn’t much traffic going on , so the C7 can accelerate well past 130 mph (209 kph).Once in town, though, things are way more difficult for the suspect. The driver probably thought there’s a better chance to escape the eye in the sky once surrounded by taller buildings, but there are many more variables to be taken into account, such as intersections, and the fact that people traditionally use the green light to cross them.As such, it’s no wonder that it doesn’t take long for the C7 Corvette to meet its demise. You can check out the exact moment at the 5:20 mark when it’s clear that a white car was using its right of passage to cross the intersection. But right then the C7 driver was also forcing the red light, and the Corvette ends up sideswiped by the innocent driver of the white car. The outcome is easy to imagine as we see an officer performing the arrest at gunpoint.