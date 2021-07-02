1980 Corvette Parked Since 1991 Looks Nasty Outside, Hides a Pure Secret Inside

Chevrolet’s third generation of “America’s Sports Car” had quite a long run between 1967 and 1982. Recently, late model variants see an increase in popularity, particularly the versions from 1980 onwards that were treated to then-new integrated aero spoilers for better looks and efficiency. Of course, one has to ponder the passion for this icon when seeing a bright, flashy-yellow example looking totally derelict.
Although this example is presented with a pompous headline—“1980 Corvette Stingray Barn Find C3 with Title - $8,000 (Dubuque)”—the truth is that in our view, it doesn’t qualify as a real barn find. Yes, taking a quick look at the Craigslist ad will have anyone inclined to believe the seller’s words, considering the state of disarray. There’s enough patina and decay to last ten barn finds, not just an alleged one.
But the description paints a different story. According to the tale, the bright yellow C3 was originally acquired by the seller’s dad, who ran a Corvette restoration business from the early 1970s to the late 1980s. It was purchased out of Minnesota and allegedly came with no damage history and just 47,000 miles (almost 76,000 km) on the odometer.
While the mileage is believed original, it seems the car didn’t get another chance to shine brightly like a sunray as the owner’s dad sadly passed away back in 1991. That’s also when the Corvette Stingray entered storage, and it probably hasn’t been moved ever since. Now the estate is looking for someone who will properly restore the Chevy to its former glory.
While there is no perceivable damage to the body or the glasshouse, the seller warns interested parties that a significant amount of work will be necessary to get it up and running. Well, that much is quite obvious by just taking a glance at the worn-down exterior. But people shouldn’t be frightened by the rather lofty $8k asking price because there is some good news to be shared.
Just one photo with the interior will suffice to show there is still hope for this car. That dual-tone Oyster cloth cockpit looks almost untouched by the passage of time and might still be very close to “brand new” as a real self-contained time capsule. Of course, this is where we take another dive for the worse, as the engine bay is another real mess.
But the description paints a different story. According to the tale, the bright yellow C3 was originally acquired by the seller’s dad, who ran a Corvette restoration business from the early 1970s to the late 1980s. It was purchased out of Minnesota and allegedly came with no damage history and just 47,000 miles (almost 76,000 km) on the odometer.
While the mileage is believed original, it seems the car didn’t get another chance to shine brightly like a sunray as the owner’s dad sadly passed away back in 1991. That’s also when the Corvette Stingray entered storage, and it probably hasn’t been moved ever since. Now the estate is looking for someone who will properly restore the Chevy to its former glory.
While there is no perceivable damage to the body or the glasshouse, the seller warns interested parties that a significant amount of work will be necessary to get it up and running. Well, that much is quite obvious by just taking a glance at the worn-down exterior. But people shouldn’t be frightened by the rather lofty $8k asking price because there is some good news to be shared.
Just one photo with the interior will suffice to show there is still hope for this car. That dual-tone Oyster cloth cockpit looks almost untouched by the passage of time and might still be very close to “brand new” as a real self-contained time capsule. Of course, this is where we take another dive for the worse, as the engine bay is another real mess.