400-HP Turbo3 Is a 2021 Pocket Rocket Restomod From the '80s

Do you remember watching "Dexter's Laboratory" back in the '90s? There was an episode when Dexter was trying to keep up with the latest school fashion. His arch-rival, Mandark, was always one step ahead, but by the end of the episode, Dexter would come to learn about the fashion cycles.
And judging by what's happening all around us today, it seems like the '80s are in again, albeit with a 21st-century twist. I don't know about you, but I'm a big fan of the '80s. We've seen quite a few cool projects being launched recently, and today I stumbled upon another interesting one. This is the second time I've been gauging a Renault 5 Turbo this year, with the first one being a rotary-swapped machine that was being auctioned off on Bring a Trailer.
But now, we're looking at the rebirth of the legend. Many people have wept over the fact that Group-B rallying was banned. But now we're getting those legendary machines back with updated technology. A German company just recently announced that they're building an electric hommage to the Audi Quattro. And now Legende Automobiles Los Angeles is launching their take on the Renault 5 Turbo, which they've dubbed the Turbo3.
The Turbo3 is more than a restomod. The Renault 5 Turbo was a childhood hero for French car designer Alan Derosier, and he wanted to build something to match the brilliance of companies like Singer, Guntherwerks, and Canepa. As soon as Alan published some teasers of the concept online, several other people wanted in on the whole thing, and a crew was assembled. Their goal was clear: they were going to make the former Group-B icon more desirable than ever before.
an insane driving experience, to say the least.
According to the builder "Every single detail has been refined, updated or redesigned to make this machine as timeless as possible and to deliver the most unique experience from the inside out." This translates to the fact that the Turbo3 will feature a bespoke, hand-made, carbon fiber body kit, among other things! Night-time driving won't be a problem like before, as this car will also be fitted with LED headlamps.
The car will be rolling on 16x8 rims in the front and 17x11 ones in the rear, and customers can choose between two different designs. This is, by all means, a car that was born in the '80s, but it feels like it's perfectly in tune with today's trends. I get a feeling that this is going to weigh less than 2,204 lbs (1,000 kg), just like the original vehicle.
The cabin looks clean yet futuristic at the same time, and it looks as if you may get dual-climate controls, alongside a huge digital dash upfront. There's no word about how much it will cost you to get your hands on one of these, but I imagine that it's not going to be cheap. A 1980 Renault 5 Turbo can go for as much as $180,000, and if you consider the upgrade costs, you may end up paying Aventador money for the Turbo3. But then again, if you've always dreamed about this car, you might as well inquire about the product.
But now, we're looking at the rebirth of the legend. Many people have wept over the fact that Group-B rallying was banned. But now we're getting those legendary machines back with updated technology. A German company just recently announced that they're building an electric hommage to the Audi Quattro. And now Legende Automobiles Los Angeles is launching their take on the Renault 5 Turbo, which they've dubbed the Turbo3.
The Turbo3 is more than a restomod. The Renault 5 Turbo was a childhood hero for French car designer Alan Derosier, and he wanted to build something to match the brilliance of companies like Singer, Guntherwerks, and Canepa. As soon as Alan published some teasers of the concept online, several other people wanted in on the whole thing, and a crew was assembled. Their goal was clear: they were going to make the former Group-B icon more desirable than ever before.
an insane driving experience, to say the least.
According to the builder "Every single detail has been refined, updated or redesigned to make this machine as timeless as possible and to deliver the most unique experience from the inside out." This translates to the fact that the Turbo3 will feature a bespoke, hand-made, carbon fiber body kit, among other things! Night-time driving won't be a problem like before, as this car will also be fitted with LED headlamps.
The car will be rolling on 16x8 rims in the front and 17x11 ones in the rear, and customers can choose between two different designs. This is, by all means, a car that was born in the '80s, but it feels like it's perfectly in tune with today's trends. I get a feeling that this is going to weigh less than 2,204 lbs (1,000 kg), just like the original vehicle.
The cabin looks clean yet futuristic at the same time, and it looks as if you may get dual-climate controls, alongside a huge digital dash upfront. There's no word about how much it will cost you to get your hands on one of these, but I imagine that it's not going to be cheap. A 1980 Renault 5 Turbo can go for as much as $180,000, and if you consider the upgrade costs, you may end up paying Aventador money for the Turbo3. But then again, if you've always dreamed about this car, you might as well inquire about the product.