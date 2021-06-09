Ferrari F40 Group B Rally Supercar Is a Cool Digital Race Car

Loading a Ferrari F40 to race in Gran Turismo is something magical. Of course, competing has always been in the brand's DNA, and the F40 was one of the coolest track toys in the 1990s. But I don't recall ever seeing one in rally spec.
Despite looking like an official video game car based on historically accurate models, we're actually dealing with a normal rendering, a concept, if you will. Artist 722 Modeing has created a monstrosity that just cannot be ignored.
This hugely entertaining set of images show the F40 with an extreme body kit like those fitted in Group B rallying. Of course, the Ferrari lived in the wrong era for that, but it does have the attitude.
Like a Lancia, Peugeot, or Audi rally car from Group B, this F40 has the most extreme mods imaginable... by 1980s standards. The fenders are square and flared out, with the ones at the back looking especially large.
The front end is designed like a race car with ground clearance Yes, it's got a huge splitter, but it doesn't come as close to the ground. Also, we love how the Korean artist added modernizing elements here and there. For example, both sets of headlights look like they use LEDs. And, of course, it can't be a rally car without a row of extra projectors.
The rear is stuffed with aero of the modern carbon-fiber variety but designed to look old. Some tastefully added "battle damage" also sells the illusion that this F40 really has seen some muddy stages in its life.
Ferraris are generally best served in red, and this is especially true for the F40. But this is a real race livery. The blue and yellow belong to the Team Pilot Aldix Racing car, which raced at Le Mans 24 Hours in 1995. Of course, the track wheels have been changed in favor of white OZ rally types.
As funny as this sounds, Ferrari did compete on this stage. Due to a lack of success from the 308 in the WRX, the company specifically designed the 288 GTO for Group B. They had built the necessary 200 units for homologation. However, before they could begin competing, the dangerous motorsport series was canceled.
This hugely entertaining set of images show the F40 with an extreme body kit like those fitted in Group B rallying. Of course, the Ferrari lived in the wrong era for that, but it does have the attitude.
Like a Lancia, Peugeot, or Audi rally car from Group B, this F40 has the most extreme mods imaginable... by 1980s standards. The fenders are square and flared out, with the ones at the back looking especially large.
The front end is designed like a race car with ground clearance Yes, it's got a huge splitter, but it doesn't come as close to the ground. Also, we love how the Korean artist added modernizing elements here and there. For example, both sets of headlights look like they use LEDs. And, of course, it can't be a rally car without a row of extra projectors.
The rear is stuffed with aero of the modern carbon-fiber variety but designed to look old. Some tastefully added "battle damage" also sells the illusion that this F40 really has seen some muddy stages in its life.
Ferraris are generally best served in red, and this is especially true for the F40. But this is a real race livery. The blue and yellow belong to the Team Pilot Aldix Racing car, which raced at Le Mans 24 Hours in 1995. Of course, the track wheels have been changed in favor of white OZ rally types.
As funny as this sounds, Ferrari did compete on this stage. Due to a lack of success from the 308 in the WRX, the company specifically designed the 288 GTO for Group B. They had built the necessary 200 units for homologation. However, before they could begin competing, the dangerous motorsport series was canceled.