This Cheap Wacky Racer Finished the Nurburgring 24-Hour Race, Became a Cult Hero

Although dense fog made it the shortest race in the event's history, the 49th running of the 24 hours of Nürburgring had plenty to offer. The number 911 Manthey-Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R came out on top, but another car stole the show. With YouTuber Misha Charoudin among the drivers, the audacious first-generation Dacia Logan did not only compete but managed to successfully finish the race, much to the delight of everyone in attendance.