Lambo's Essenza SCV12 Has FIA Hypercar-Homologated Full Carbon Chassis

If you’re not a professional driver, but you have a thirst for racing, Lamborghini is offering one of the most innovative track weapons money can buy. It’s called Essenza SCV12, and among the multitude of race-spec features, it comes with an FIA-homologated full-carbon chassis with an integrated roll cage. Interestingly, Lamborghini says the homologation complies with the FIA Hypercar safety standards. One can only hope that the Essenza SCV12 will spawn a Le Mans Hypercar racer to battle Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

