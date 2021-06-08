1970 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Imagined as Widebody Downforce Beast

Widebody renderings are among the most popular, especially when they target a popular muscle car. But even though this 1970 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am looks impossible, it may actually have been inspired by a real-world build.
One guy, possibly the most ambitious Pontiac fan around, decided to make a Trans Am that looked like a race car all by himself. It burst onto the scene at SEMA over a few years ago.
We're talking about an amazing classic that's fully caged in, has a hand-fabricated set of thick fenders, and all the attitude in the world. It's not just a shower, as the Chevy LSX is somehow reportedly able to rev to 10,000 rpm and makes a full 1,000 horsepower (at the crank).
If you look at that thing, you might understand why digital artist Rostislav Prokop decided to fare out his own Firebird. Of course, it's got a totally different identity.
Unlike the SEMA build, this 3D model has kept most of its original bodywork. This means Pontiac's Screaming Chicken is finished in gold and sits atop immaculate black paint.
The widebody treatment that follows looks a lot like a Clinched muscle car body kit, which means you'd have to commit a big no-no: cutting into the factory metal and adding rivets. The rear of the Trans Am also boasts wild mods, such as an aggressive set of window louvers and a trunk spoiler. We can also see that the rear valance integrates large rectangular exhaust tips.
There's something "European" about this design, be it from the slight resemblance to a Miura from the back or the Ferrari F40-like star-shaped wheels. And if that's not enough Rostislav previously designed a mid-engined Firebird, which looks even more like the classic Lambo.
You guys should know that even though it's an old muscle car, the 1970 Pontiac was all about that downforce. The carmaker said that the unique front air dam and fender air extractors created 50 pounds of front end push. The V8-powered machines also featured a rear-facing shaker scoop intended to capture cool surrounding air flowing over the top of the hood.
