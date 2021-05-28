1972 Pontiac Firebird Flaunts Original V8 Power, Needs Little TLC

5 Discarded 1988 Pontiac Firebird Can Help You Fulfill Your Knight Rider Dreams

Leaving aside the “fake” power drop, which resulted from the U.S. government’s new net ratings system required for the automotive industry, the 1972 Pontiac GTO was pretty similar to its predecessor, coming with very little changes outside, inside, and under the hood. 19 photos







Then, the 400ci (6.6-liter) came in two different versions—L65 (two-barrel) and L78 (four-barrel), with 175 and 250 horsepower, respectively—while the top-of-the-line was the LS5 455ci (7.5-liter) with 300 horsepower, installed on the Trans Am.



The Firebird that we have here is 99 percent original, and best of all, it retains the factory 350 V8 under the hood. Few specifics have been shared on the engine, other than it’s the original unit. Still, we’re told the car “is a joy to drive,” so we’re guessing it has never been rebuilt and is still working properly.



The odometer also seems to suggest the engine hasn’t received any major fixes, as the car comes with a little over 51,000 miles (82,000 km) on the clock.



The only thing that’s not original is the paint, but overall, this Firebird looks to be a pretty solid example of the 1972 lineup, despite the rust in the rear quarters. The ProtectO plate, the owner’s manual, and even the original warranty policy still go with the car.



moparhunter71 has listed the car online as part of a no-reserve auction. In other words, whoever pays the most can take the car home, and at the time of writing, the top offer is $12,000 out of close to 30 bids.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.